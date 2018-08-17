Lighthouses around Greece open to the public on Sunday

More than two dozen lighthouses around Greece will be open to the public this Sunday to mark International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend (ILLW). The 27 lighthouses that will be open include several on the mainland, including those of Koprena (photo) and Thessaloniki, as well as on the islands of Cephalonia, Crete, Kea, Kythira, Santorini, Limnos, Paros, Paxi, Icaria, Psara and Serifos. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ILLW takes place on the third full weekend of August each year and sees the participation of more than 500 lighthouse entries in over 40 countries. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]