Greek fishermen make fresh allegations about Turkish harassment

Fishermen in northeastern Greece have made fresh allegations about the behaviour of their Turkish colleagues and the Turkish coast guard.

Speaking to SKAI TV, one Greek fisherman said a Turkish coast guard vessel stopped his boat for no reason in international waters and asked to see his papers.

Panagiotis Moschos, of the Limnos Professional Fishermen Association, said that Turkish fishermen have opened fire on Greek fishing boats. Nets used by larger Greek boats are also being destroyed.

On Thursday, Yiannis Manios, a fisherman from Kavala, said that a colleague had been shot at near the island of Samothraki but that the Greek coast guard recommended not to “play up” the matter.

In a subsequent announcement, the coast guard command said the allegations would be “fully investigated.”