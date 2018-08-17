Skiathos seeks to save pebbles

Residents on the Sporadic island of Skiathos are appealing to tourists to take only photos of one of their most beautiful beaches and not to remove any of the pebbles that have made the strand famous.

Visitors to the picturesque Lalaria beach, which is only accessible by boat, now encounter a sign that tells them to “Take pictures, not pebbles.” A boat that takes tourists to the location displays the same message.

The campaign has been spearheaded by the local cultural association, which has worked with the local coast guard to introduce a ban on removing the characteristic stones.

An order prohibiting the removal of pebbles from Lalaria foresees fines ranging from 400 to 1,000 euros for noncompliance.