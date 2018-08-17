Self-styled anarchists throw flyers inside Austrian embassy

Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas walked into the Austrian embassy in Athens on Friday to protest the approval of a 12-hour working day by lawmakers in Vienna.

After they threw flyers, the members of the group left the building.

In web post, the group said that “with the blessings of the two parties and the votes from the neoliberal opposition party (New Austria), the Austrian parliament today approved the government's controversial law to establish a 12-hour working day 60-hour working week.”

However, a video of the incident posted by the group claimed the action was “against the immigration policies of the Austrian state and EU.”

Last month, Austrian lawmakers passed a new law increasing the maximum daily working time (including overtime) from 10 to 12 hours. The new law comes into effect on 1 September 2018.

In May, Rouvikonas members threw flyers outside the residence of the Austrian ambassador.