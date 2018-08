Efforts are underway to dislodge a ferry that ran aground in shallow waters in the port of Gavrio on Andros island.

The “Andros Jet” is carrying 46 passengers and nine vehicles on the Andros–Tinos–Syros route.

According to the coast guard, two coast guard vessels and two boats are transferring the passengers ashore. A tug has been called to dislodge the vessel, after which it will be inspected.