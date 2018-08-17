Great Soloists | Syros | August 18

The curtain falls on the 14th International Classical Music Festival of the Cyclades at the Apollon Theater in Ermoupoli on Saturday, August 18. The annual festival hosts artists from all over the world in performances of classical works from chamber music to arias under the artistic direction of Greek National Opera violinist Giannou Margaziotis. The last night of the festival features five marvellous soloists accompanied by the Cyclades Festival chamber orchestra under conductor Nikolas Haliassas in works by Vivaldi, Bach, Handel, Purcell and Schubert. The soloists are Greek soprano Elena Kelessidi, and violinists Lars Bjornkjaer (Denmark), Yannos Margaziotis (Greece), Olgu Kizilay (Turkey) and Apollon Grammatikopoulos (Greece). Ticket prices range from 5 to 24 euros and the music starts at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.festivalcyclades.com.

Apollon Theater, Vardaka Square, Ermoupoli, tel 22810.85192