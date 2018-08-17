Classical Festival | Molyvos | August 18 & 19

The 4th Molyvos International Music Festival, celebrating world-class classical music, comes to an end in the scenic traditional village of Molyvos on the island of Lesvos this weekend. The first concert on Saturday, August 18, takes place at the Mithymna Conference Center, starting at noon. The program comprises Bach's Partita for flute in A minor, BWV 1013, Peteris Vasks's Viatore, instrumental compositions for the zither from the island of Lesvos, Erwin Schulhoff's Divertissement for oboe, clarinet and bassoon, and Henri Tomasi's Ballade. At 9 p.m., another concert will take place at Molyvos Castle, featuring classical and operatic works by Bach, Mozart, Verdi, Warner, Giordano, Bizet and Schubert. The festival ends on Sunday, August 19, with an evening of works by Bach, Carl Nielsen, Wilhelm Kempff, Gustav Mahler and Beethoven at Molyvos Castle, starting at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.molyvosfestival.com.