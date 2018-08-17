NEWS |

 
Woman whose family perished in Greek fire files lawsuit

TAGS: Fires, Justice

A woman whose family perished in a deadly Greek forest fire has filed a criminal lawsuit against seven officials, including Greece's interior minister, asserting they share the blame for the blaze that killed dozens.

Barbara Voukaki, who lost her husband Grigoris Fytros, 11-year-old son Andreas and 13-year-old daughter Evita in the July 23 fire, submitted the lawsuit Friday. It names Interior Minister Panos Skourletis; Nikos Toskas, who resigned as public order minister several days after the blaze; a local mayor; the regional governor; and the former heads of the fire department, police and civil protection agency.

The fire swept through a seaside resort northwest of Athens, killing 96 people. Most died of burns, although several drowned after swimming out to sea to escape the heat and smoke. [AP]

