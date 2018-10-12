Swan Lake | Athens | October 12-17

The Athens Concert Hall will be hosting the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in a performance of “Swan Lake,” choreographed by acclaimed director Yuri Grigorovich, from October 12 to 17. Grigorovich's tender rendition of the Tchaikovsky classic was first staged some 50 years ago and has since broken several ballet box-office records. Tickets, priced from 24 to 64 euros, are available from Public stores, online at www.megaron.gr, and by calling 210.728.2333.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr