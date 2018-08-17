Man hospitalized after refugee brawl
Online
A man was seriously injured in a fierce brawl at a refugee camp at Thermopyles in central Greece, authorities said on Friday.
A man was seriously injured in a fierce brawl at a refugee camp at Thermopyles in central Greece, authorities said on Friday.
The fight, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, involved three refugees, and one of them lost consciousness after being hit on the head with a heavy object.
The injured man was rushed to hospital in the nearby city of Lamia after police intervened to break up the brawl.
It was not clear why the fight started.