Corfu airport employee being treated for meningitis

TAGS: Health

A 36-year-old employee at the Corfu’s main airport has been receiving treatment over the past two days at the island’s General Hospital after being diagnosed with type-B meningitis.

The director of the hospital, Foivos Kakavitsas, indicated that the case did not pose a public health risk.

“It was an isolated incident that was diagnosed early and is not a cause for concern,” he said.

