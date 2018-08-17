Corfu airport employee being treated for meningitis
Online
A 36-year-old employee at the Corfu’s main airport has been receiving treatment over the past two days at the island’s General Hospital after being diagnosed with type-B meningitis.
A 36-year-old employee at the Corfu’s main airport has been receiving treatment over the past two days at the island’s General Hospital after being diagnosed with type-B meningitis.
The director of the hospital, Foivos Kakavitsas, indicated that the case did not pose a public health risk.
“It was an isolated incident that was diagnosed early and is not a cause for concern,” he said.