As detectives continue their investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man who fell off a cliff onto rocks on Philopappou Hill after being mugged on Wednesday night, the Greek Police (ELAS) on Friday decided to boost patrols of the popular central Athens park.

After senior police officers visited the scene of the crime on Friday, it emerged that police will henceforth conduct regular patrols of the park on foot and on off-road motorcycles.

In comments to Kathimerini, a high-ranking police officer said that police patrols of the area had been due to come into effect on Friday anyway. In the wake of Wednesday’s incident, those patrols will be intensified.

Detectives are continuing their search for the three perpetrators that the victim’s girlfriend reported seeing on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile police are scouring the area for fingerprints or DNA evidence while also examining the archives of police stations in neighborhoods around Philopappou.