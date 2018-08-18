BUSINESS |

 
Six in every 10 businesses audited have broken the law

TAGS: Taxation, Economy

Tax evasion remains rampant in Greece, as raids by tax officers nationwide have shown that 60 percent of businesses audited have violated Greek tax legislation.

Violations include failure to issue receipts, using POS terminals registered in other countries and tampering with cash registers.

Audits have revealed tax dodging by construction firms, doctors, bailiffs, tour operators, gas stations and even the unemployed and retirees.

The head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, told ANT1 TV on Friday that authorities are planning 55,000 audits focusing on the catering, hospitality and services sectors.

