Fire survivor sues officials

A woman who lost her family in last month’s Attica wildfires has filed a criminal lawsuit against seven officials, claiming that state services’ “total lack of communication and confusion” caused the tragedy that claimed 96 lives.

Varvara Voukaki, who lost her husband, 54, son, 11, and daughter, 13, in the July 23 fires, submitted the lawsuit Friday. It names Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, former alternative minister for citizens’ protection Nikos Toskas, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou, Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinaki, and the former heads of the fire department, police and civil protection agency.

Voukakis’s lawyer said the suit was based on evidence of the officials’ alleged failures.