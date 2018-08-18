Bids deadline for Cyclades power connection extended

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) has extended the deadline for bids for the third phase in the construction of a cable link connecting the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea to the mainland grid.



Companies have until September 3 to submit their offers as opposed to an original deadline of August 23.



The project concerns a 150 KV cable connecting the island of Syros to the Attica port of Lavrio, which is intended to bolster the existing cable connection to the mainland.



ADMIE has moved the completion date of the third and final phase of the interconnection program to the second half of 2020 from an original deadline of 2022.