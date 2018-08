Any changes in reforms that are being implemented in Greece as part of its adjustment program and any future reforms to be implemented after the program’s completion will have to be agreed with its creditors, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno told Ta Nea newspaper’s weekend edition.



“In the new phase it is entering tomorrow, Greece will have to examine thoroughly, and in consultation with its lenders, the adaptation of existing reforms and the implementation of new policies,” the newspaper quoted Centeno as saying.



Greece is exiting its third and final bailout program today, after eight years of reforms, but will remain under enhanced supervision until the last bailout loan is repaid, in 2060.