Police seize 246 kg of cannabis in Epirus

Authorities in Epirus, northwestern Greece, seized 246 kilograms of cannabis in two police operations on Friday and Saturday.



Police arrested a 52-year-old woman on Saturday after finding 102 kg of the drug in her car in the region of Komboti in Arta.



On Friday, police confiscated 144 kg of cannabis found in an abandoned car in the region of Nea Selefkia in Thesprotia.



The car, which was also confiscated, had been reported stolen on July 13.