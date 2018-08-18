Wildfire put out in Kassandra forest

A wildfire in a pine forest near the Aghia Paraskevi area on the Kassandra leg of northern Greece’s Halkidiki peninsula was brought under control on Saturday, the fire service said.



The fire led to the deployment of 40 firemen, two water-dropping aircraft and 10 fire engines, authorities said.



More than 90 people died after a wildfire ravaged the seaside settlement of Mati, east of Athens, on July 23.