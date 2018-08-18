Fresh call for snap elections in Greece

As Greece prepares for its official exit from its third bailout program on Monday, the country’s conservative opposition on Saturday renewed its call for snap elections.



In an interview with Parapolitika newspaper published on Saturday, New Democracy spokesperson Maria Spyraki said that “the crucial issue for Greece, now that the bailout loans are over, is to move ahead without looking back.”



Greece’s economic performance, Spyraki said, will from now on be under the creditors’ supervision but also under the watchful eye of the financial markets.



“The prolonged crisis of confidence [in Greece] is putting the sacrifices of the Greek people at risk,” she said, adding that a speculated cabinet reshuffle would not lead to better governance.