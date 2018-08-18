Papadopoulos faces jail over lies to FBI

Greek American George Papadopoulos, a former member of the foreign policy advisory panel to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, could face up to six months in jail.



Robert Mueller, who heads a special counsel created to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the presidential campaign, recommended the prison sentence for Papdopoulos, who has admitted to having lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russian go-betweens.



In his recommendation, Mueller said the “government does not take a position with respect to a particular sentence to be imposed, but respectfully submits that a sentence of incarceration within the applicable guidelines range of zero to six months imprisonment is appropriate and warranted.”



Papadopoulos will be sentenced on September 7.