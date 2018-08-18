Greek leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan

Greece’s political leadership paid tribute to former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan who has died at the age of 80.



Annan, a Ghanaian national, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland on Saturday.



“Kofi Annan was an important figure of our time, a leader whose actions inspired the global community,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras tweeted, adding that he was a “visionary of peace and cooperation among peoples.”



For his part, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos praised Annan for his “zealous” efforts to strengthen the role of the UN.



The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed its sadness.



“Awarded with a Peace Nobel Prize, Kofi Annan bequeathes as legacy his lengthy contribution to Ghana, in Africa, and to the UN, an organization whose values and principles Greece has always embraced and supported,” the ministry said, adding that “Kofi Annan will live on in our memory for his efforts to promote peace and diplomacy, despite our occasional disagreements, for his progressive ideals and his humanitarian work.”