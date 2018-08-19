Archaeological sites at risk from climate change

In 2007 a massive wildfire threatened Ancient Olympia (pictured), the birthplace of the Olympic Games in the Peloponnese, but was halted before it could cause any serious damage. Experts warn that man-made climate change, which is raising temperatures and increasing the risk of wildfires and abnormal flooding, could result in structural damage and accelerate the physical and chemical erosion of monuments. Scientists are currently working on methods to identify and evaluate the risks a monument may face and the data will later be shared on an online platform. [Reuters]