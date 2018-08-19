NEWS |

 
Search continues for missing Greek-American off Oinousses

Greek coast guard vessels, one Navy ship and several privately-owned boats on Sunday were continuing for a second day the search for a 22-year-old Greek-American who went missing after the boat he was on with three more passengers capsized off the Oinousses complex of islands in the eastern Aegean on Saturday morning.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, a fishing boat located in the sea the missing man’s 24-year-old sister who told authorities their boat started taking in water after leaving Chios and soon sank.

The coast guard found the body of the siblings’ 68-year-old father in the sea and rescued his 59-year-old friend.

The two rescued Greek-Americans were transferred to the hospital in Chios. 

