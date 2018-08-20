Tusk tweets 'You did it!'

The president of the European Council has tweeted his congratulations to the Greek people on the country’s exit from the bailout program.

“You did it! Congratulations to Greece and its people on ending the programme of financial assistance. With huge efforts and European solidarity you seized the day,” Donald Tusk said, in a message that was subsequently tweeted in Greek.

You did it! Congratulations to Greece and its people on ending the programme of financial assistance. With huge efforts and European solidarity you seized the day. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) August 20, 2018