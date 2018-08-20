Two arrested for illegally detaining migrants

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested two people on suspicion of being part of gang that illegally detained a group of seven migrants for ransom.

A 53-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are accused of holding the seven migrants against their will in a factory in the west of the city.

Police believe the gang took money from the migrants to facilitate their illegal entry to Greece via the Turkish border. Once in Greece, the gang detained the seven migrants, demanding they or their families pay a ransom of 2,500 euros for their release.