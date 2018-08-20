Tzanakopoulos: Citizens will soon 'feel the difference'

Greece’s economy and society has entered a “new phase” and “citizens will soon feel the difference,” Greece’s government spokesman said on Monday.

In comments to Real FM, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that following Greece’s exit from the bailout programme, the European institutions are now interested in seeing the budget surpluses agreed for debt sustainability and in the detail of how surpluses were achieved.

All figures show that the fiscal adjustment process had been completed and that no new measures were needed. He stressed that a fiscal space of 750 million euros would exist as of 2019 and that this money could be used to support social groups that have burdened in recent years.

He expected the prime minister to announce details of how the surplus would be distributed at next month’s Thessaloniki international trade fair.