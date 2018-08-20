Juncker: Greece will always have 'ally, partner, friend' in me

Greece will always have an “ally, a partner and a friend” in him, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said, commenting on Greece’s exit from its bailout program.

“I have always fought for Greece to remain at the heart of Europe. As the Greek people begin a new chapter in their storied history, they will always find in me an ally, a partner and a friend,” Juncker said, in a statement issued by the Commission.

“The conclusion of the stability support programme marks an important moment for Greece and Europe. While their European partners have demonstrated their solidarity, the Greek people have responded to every challenge with a characteristic courage and determination.”

For his part, Pierre Moscovici, responsible for economic and financial affairs at the Commission, said Greece can look forward to a “new chapter” with the EU at its side.

“The conclusion of the stability support programme is good news for both Greece and the euro area. For Greece and its people, it marks the beginning of a new chapter after eight particularly difficult years.

“For the euro area, it draws a symbolic line under an existential crisis. The extensive reforms Greece has carried out have laid the ground for a sustainable recovery: this must be nurtured and maintained to enable the Greek people to reap the benefits of their efforts and sacrifices. Europe will continue to stand by Greece’s side.”

The Commission statement said Greece has existed the program “with its place at the heart of the euro area and European Union secured.”

“The successful conclusion of the programme is a testament to the efforts of the Greek people, the country’s commitment to reform, and the solidarity of its European partners,” the Commission added.