Oedipus: Second Excavation | Kavala | August 22

The Philippi Festival in Kavala, northern Greece, presents a special production by Thodris Gonis titled “Oedipus: Second Excavation,” in tribute to the efforts of the French School of Archaeology's valuable work at the ancient site that hosts the annual summer festival. Gonis, who is also the festival's director, looks at Sophocles' drama from the point of view of an archaeologist making the kind of discovery made by Charles Avezou and Charles Picard when they began excavating the city founded in 356 BC by the Macedonian King Philip II, in 1914. The Wednesday, August 22, show starts at 8 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Ancient Site of Philippi,

tel 2510.516.251