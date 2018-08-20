Greece lifts suspension on confidence-building activities with Turkey

Greece's Defense Minister and the head of the Armed Forces announced they are lifting the suspension on some confidence-building activities with Turkey, after the neighboring country released two Greek soldiers held in pre-trial detention for 167 days.



Greece suspended activities such as the exchange of military academy graduates as well as sporting and cultural activities earlier in August, in protest over the arrest and detention of two soldiers who accidently crossed a borderline between the two countries in early March. The soldiers were released on August 14 and returned to Greece.

“After the latest developments and the release of the two Greek soldiers, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, decided to lift the suspension of talks ... on confidence building measures with Turkey,” the ministry press release said.