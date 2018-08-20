Cypriot FinMin: Greece 'has endless potential'
Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades welcomed Greece's completion of its third bailout on Monday, saying the country has an “endless potential” and should continue making the economy more competitive.
“Greece's exit from the memorandum is an important development. The country has endless potential. The next steps should lead to an even more productive and competitive economy, friendly towards investments and entrepreneurship, creating opportunities for all,” he said in a tweet.