Two arrested over jewelry store robbery

TAGS: Crime

Police Monday announced the arrest on Friday of two suspected armed robbers who held up a jewelry store earlier in Acharnes in northern Athens wearing carnival masks.

The two men – Kazakhstani nationals aged 24 and 33 – allegedly threatened staff at gunpoint before making off on a motorcycle with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

They later abandoned their vehicle and dumped their masks in a trash bin.

