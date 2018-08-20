Two arrested over jewelry store robbery
Police Monday announced the arrest on Friday of two suspected armed robbers who held up a jewelry store earlier in Acharnes in northern Athens wearing carnival masks.
The two men – Kazakhstani nationals aged 24 and 33 – allegedly threatened staff at gunpoint before making off on a motorcycle with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
They later abandoned their vehicle and dumped their masks in a trash bin.