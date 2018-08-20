Minister calls for intensification of talks on return of Parthenon Marbles

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou has sent a letter to British counterpart Matt Hancock asking for an intensification of talks for the return to Greece of the Parthenon Marbles, which are housed at the British Museum.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said the move came on the heels of Koniordou’s visit to London in July.

In her letter, Koniordou emphasized the cultural and moral dimensions of the issue and cited the recent call for dialogue by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP).