Tourist arrivals in Greece jump 22.3 pct in June

Tourist arrivals in Greece jumped 22.3 percent in June compared with the same month last year, with tourism revenues rising 16 percent, Bank of Greece (BoG) data on the current account surplus released Monday show.

In the first half of the year, tourist arrivals and revenues rose 19.1 percent and 18.9 percent respectively, against the first six months of 2017.

Tourism revenues increased to 2.33 billion euros in June from 2 billion in the same month of 2017.

Greece’s current account balance showed a smaller surplus in June compared to the same month of 2017 on the back of a wider trade deficit.