Dutch ambassador: 'We hope to see sound fiscal policies'

The Netherlands hope Greece will continue to implement sound economic policies now that the country has exited its third bailout program, the country's Ambassador to Athens, Caspar Veldkamp, said on Monday.

“I'd like to congratulate Greece on this important milestone. Both the authorities and the population deserve credit. Much has been achieved with European support...Starting tomorrow, it will be time to consolidate the efforts of the past years and overcome the remaining challenges, amongst others by continuing reforms,” the ambassador said in a video message posted on the embassy's twitter account.

“We hope to see sound fiscal policies, a strengthened financial sector, enhanced labor productivity. I believe it's very important to strengthen the competitiveness of the Greek economy, for example by strengthening entrepreneurship,” he said, adding that the Dutch initiative of Orange Grove will continue to support young entrepreneurs in the country.

“With the right policy mix, there is much potential,” Veldkamp added, noting the sectors of logistics, agriculture and tourism.



“I wish for Greece to take full advantage of this new chapter and the potential for growth that is present.”

