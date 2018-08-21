The vandalism last month at Athens’s Byzantine and Christian Museum by two women left greasy stains at more than 200 points in the complex, including on exhibits, Kathimerini understands.

Investigators said that surveillance cameras were not installed at the correct angles to capture clear images of the two women, who remain at large.

vandals entered the museum on July 28 and sprayed a number of valuable displays with an oily substance.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou sought to downplay the incident, however, telling the Epsilon TV channel that she “wouldn’t exactly call it vandalism.”

“We think it was two women who simply spread some oil,” she said.

Meanwhile, the union representing guards at ancient sites and museums said yesterday that the blame for the security breach should also be placed on the museum’s management.