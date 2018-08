Firefighters spent the night battling fires on two fronts in the western Peloponnese prefecture of Ilia.

Thirty-two fire tenders and 62 firefighters tackled a blaze near Dafniotissa, near Amaliada, with the help of three aircraft and three helicopters.

The second front, which broke out late yesterday afternoon, between the villages of Geraki and Analipsis, involved 28 firefighters with 14 vehicles.