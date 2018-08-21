Gov't plans to increase minimum wage

The government will introduce laws to increase the minimum wage by reestablishing collective agreements and will address unemployment through establishing permanent positions, a minister of state has said.

“Leaving the memorandum means redesigning the productive reconstruction of the country without the constraints of loan agreements,” Christos Vernardakis, who is responsible for the coordination of the government’s work, told the radio service of state news agency AMNA.

He added that the purpose of the measures that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would announce at the Thessaloniki international trade fair would be to strengthen the middle class.

Among the measures that they government was considering was tax relief.