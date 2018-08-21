Chartering made easy with new startup

An innovative and technologically advanced broker has come up with a new platform, VesselBot, to facilitate the time-consuming and at times chaotic process of chartering merchant ships.

The VesselBot team has created a digital chartering marketplace that covers each stage of chartering: from the finding of the cargo, the negotiation of the price, the charter party and finally the deal between the vessel owner and charterer.

“Our databases have the technical specifications of every active dry bulk cargo vessel in the world’s fleet, that is, about 11,500 vessels,” says one of the founders of the startup and the inspiration behind the platform, Constantine Komodromos.

“Our technology allows us to locate potentially available ships across the entire dry bulk market for each cargo, whether the ships are already cooperating with us or not.”

VesselBot has developed a specific algorithm that considers technical, commercial and financial variables to produce the best matches for both parties.

After emerging from Eurobank’s Egg youth entrepreneurship program, the company received some financial tools and took its first steps supported by equity investments. Now, the team is going through a transition period in which it is considering two important strategic partnerships to deepen VesselBot’s market penetration.

“In the next few years our company will proceed with the completion of a round of funding but also with the further staffing of our team in Greece and abroad,” says Athanasia Panagiotopoulou, chief marketing officer.

“Our goal at a commercial level is to grow our market share by collaborating with major market companies, such as very large mines, cargo traders and operators,” she said.

At a time when automation has become the subject of intense debate, the VesselBot team stresses that the platform is not intended to limit the role of brokers.

“On the contrary,” says Komodromos. “Our company has an internal team of brokers that plays a very important role if and when it is required by our users.”

Despite the innovative nature of the product, VesselBot says that, with the exception of some companies, the Greek market has been slow in taking up the platform as it tends to “follow technological advances later on once they have been tried and tested.”

While this has begun to change domestically, organizations and companies in northern European countries and Asia have been more receptive to the VesselBot platform.