TrainOSE to present 'Silver Arrow' at Thessaloniki trade fair

Italian-owned Greek rail operator TrainOSE is expected to present a high-speed train that will reduce the Athens-Thessaloniki journey to3 hours and 20 minutes at next month’s Thessaloniki international trade fair.

Nicknamed the “Silver Arrow,” the Frecciargento ETR 485 has reportedly commenced its journey from Italy to the northern Greek city, where it will undergo test runs on a section of the track before being presented at the trade fair on September 8.

However, the train and its nine carriages, which have a capacity of 480 seats, will not be taken into service until the electrification of the final 52-kilometer stretch of the Athens-Thessaloniki rail corridor is competed next year.

Built by Alstom Ferroviaria, the train can reach maximum speed of up to 250 km/hour, which is expected to reduce the journey between Thessaloniki and Athens to 3 hours and 20 minutes. [AMNA]