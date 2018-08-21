Action Hero | Athens | August 22-26

UK-based performance artists Gemma Paintin and James Stenhouse – collectively known as Action Hero – come to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) with their latest project, “Oh Europa.” Their August 22-26 Athens stop is part of a 30,000-kilometer tour of Europe in a motorhome in which they record songs of love, heartbreak, loss and desire, performed by people they meet along the way. All voices and theme-related songs are welcome in the motorhome recording studio, open at the Visitors Center from 6.30-10.30 p.m. daily. Admission is free of charge. For more details, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000