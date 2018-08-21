Zorba | Athens | September 15

The historic Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) is hosting the Sofia Opera Ballet and the Greek National Opera Orchestra in a production of Lorca Massine's ballet of Mikis Theodorakis's classic score “Zorba,” based on the legendary hero created by Nikos Kazantzakis and immortalized on the silver screen by Anthony Quinn in the 1964 Michael Cacoyannis film. The grandiose production also features the Fon Musicalis choir. Tickets, which can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or by phone on 11876, cost 10-80 euros.

Panathenaic Stadium,

Vassileos Constantinou