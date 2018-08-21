Kammenos: Exit from bailout completes government's first aim

Greece's exit from the third bailout was the first aim of the government coalition, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Monday.

Kammenos' party, the Independent Greeks (ANEL), is the junior partner in the SYRIZA-led administration.



Speaking after a meeting of the party's parliamentary group and executive committee, he said the other two is prosecuting those involved in corruption and achieving economic growth.

Kammenos said the two remaining aims must be achieved by the present government whose mandate, he added, will not expire before May 2019.