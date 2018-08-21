ATHEX: Bourse slides to April 2017 levels

Greek stocks suffered losses on the Athens Exchange on Tuesday, with the market moving in the opposite direction of its European peers and against analysts’ expectations for gains following Greece’s exit from its third and final bailout.

The ATHEX general index dropped 1.04 percent to end at 705.20 points, the lowest level recorded since April 2017.

The index saw an intraday high of 718.28 points. Turnover came to 43.914 million euros. The large-cap FTSE-25 index fell 0.91 percent while mid-caps shed 1.09 percent.

Titan (1.77 pct), OTE (0.37 pct) and OPAP (0.05 pct) scored the biggest percentage gains among blue chips, while Eurobank (-4.62 pct), Mytilineos (-4.00 pct) and PPC (-3.54 pct) suffered the largest losses.

Among sectors, telecommunications (0.37 pct) and construction (0.25 pct) scored gains, while commerce (-3.50 pct), industrial products (-3.25 pct) and banks (-2.44 pct) recorded the biggest losses.