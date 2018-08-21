NEWS |

 
Three beach deaths reported in two days

Three beachgoers died at sea on Tuesday and Monday in Attica, Thessaloniki and Halkidiki, authorities said.

More specifically, the body of a 76-year-old woman was recovered early on Tuesday morning in the coastal area of Rafina in eastern Attica.

On Monday afternoon, the body of a man was found in the sea off a beach in Peraia in Thessaloniki.

According to estimates, the man was aged between 75 and 80. The body of another man, a 36-year-old foreign national, was recovered at roughly the same time in Sithonia in Halkidiki, northern Greece.

Autopsies were ordered for all three to ascertain the cause of death.

