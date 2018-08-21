AHI hails US investment at Souda Bay naval base

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has welcomed a 47.85 million dollar investment for improvements to the facilities at the US naval base at Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete, describing it as a “further indication of increased defense cooperation between the United States and Greece.”

The funding was included in the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, signed earlier this month by President Donald Trump.

“We applaud the bill’s enactment and commend the legislators who championed the authorization of significant capital investment in NSA Souda Bay,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said. “It speaks to the strengthening of defense cooperation between NATO allies, the United States and Greece; and further, it is a policy victory that we must work to ensure is carried out.”