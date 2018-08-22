Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s speech marking the conclusion of eight years of rescue bailouts was nothing short of an attempt at political polarization.



It also lacked any vision for the day after, while there was not the slightest hint of self-criticism.



Rather than healing divisions, Tsipras chose to launch cheap attacks against his political opponents and rivals. In other words, his performance yesterday on the island of Ithaca was disappointing, letting down even those who expected a different message on such an important day.



Perhaps the prime minister thought that his speech would rally his hardcore party base. In any case, whatever he had in mind, it is clear he failed to meet expectations at such an important moment for the country.