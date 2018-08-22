Police investigage Piraeus bomb blast

Police are investigating a bomb explosion outside a building in Piraeus early on Wednesday that caused serious material damage.

There are no reports of injuries from the blast.

It is believed that an explosive device placed in a bag went off at the junction of 10 Fillelinon and Notaras streets, near the courts.

The building houses company offices and law firms.

Neighboring buildings and parked cars also suffered damage.

The area remains cordoned off and police are collecting evidence from eyewitnesses and security cameras.