Turkish ruling party lashes out at Greek judiciary

The spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AKP party has condemned Greece’s courts for siding with “Turkey’s enemies and coup plotters,” after Greece’s supreme administrate court published a decision giving one of the men asylum status.

“Coup plotters are the most dangerous enemies of our nation and state. [The] Greek judiciary is siding with enemies of Turkey with this decree,’” Ömer Çelik tweeted.

The “fight against coup plotters should also be based on principles likewise [with] the fight against terrorism. Double standards in [the] fight against terrorism is tantamount to supporting terrorism.”

He said it was “crystal clear” that Greek judiciary had sided with “Turkey’s enemies and coup plotters with this decree. This is much more serious and shameful than supporting terrorism.”

“We will resolutely continue our fight against coup plotters as we do against terrorism. In this fight, we will never forget who support terrorists by providing arms and who protect coup plotters by judicial decrees.”