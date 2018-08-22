Extensive power cuts in Attica affect transport

A power cut affected several areas of Attica on Wednesday, causing chaos on the roads as traffic lights went out and disrupting parts of the capital's subway system.



The blackout was caused by a malfunction at a sub-station close to the capital which had a capacity of 150 kilovolts.

Power grid operator ADMIE said the power cut started at 2.12 p.m. and work is under way to restore the system. The company was not able to specify when the issue will be resolved.



A passenger at Athens's Sytagma rail station said there was an announcement over the public address system that power was down and customers were advised to leave.



A source in the city's subway network said people were asked to leave after the blackout affected about a quarter of the outbound traffic from Sytagma, the main metro station in the centre of the capital.



The fire service said it has received more than 100 calls to free people trapped in elevators. [Reuters, Kathimerini]