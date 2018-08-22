WHAT’S ON |

 
Luz Casal | Athens | September 20

TAGS: Music

Critically acclaimed and popular Spanish singer Luz Casal, renowned for her work with award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, will be performing older songs and new material in a concert titled “Amor” at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater on September 20. The show starts at 9 p.m. and ticket prices range from 35 to 85 euros at www.viva.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,
Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807

